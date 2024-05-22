Park Hyung-Sik is the Cover Star of Vogue Man Hong Kong

South Korean actor and singer Park Hyung-Sik takes the digital cover story of Vogue Man Hong Kong Magazine captured by fashion photographer Kim Yeong Jun. In charge of styling was Yoon Kyung Kim, with fashion direction from Jacky Tam, and production by Lee Kyung Kim at BL Creative House. Beauty is work of hair stylist Hyun Cheol, and makeup artist Lee Ji Young.

Since debuting in 2010 with the boy group Z:EA, Park Hyung-sik has made a remarkable transition into acting, distancing himself from his idol roots. This year has been particularly busy for Park, with the filming of “Doctor Slump” followed by several fan meetings and preparations for his next drama.

“Doctor Slump” explores the story of two doctors who reunite to navigate life’s challenges. Park found the theme of professional and personal exhaustion to be particularly resonant. The light-hearted comedic approach of “Doctor Slump” makes it relatable and engaging, and his character, Yeo Jeong-Woo, brought a mix of positivity and humor, making the role both demanding and enjoyable. Despite the hot weather during filming and the challenge of expressing complex emotions, Park found the experience rewarding.

Reflecting on his experience filming “Doctor Slump,” Park shared how the story of individuals struggling with the pressures of life and career hit close to home. He noted that many people, including students, often face significant stress and sometimes tragic outcomes due to overwhelming expectations. The comedy in “Doctor Slump” serves to make these heavy themes more digestible and relatable, infusing warmth and a sense of hope into the narrative.

Despite his status as a celebrated heartthrob, Park views himself as an ordinary person. He focuses on his work and enjoys simple pleasures like eating and playing. Laid-back and fond of sports and music, these interests positively impact his career. He prides himself on not getting bogged down by minor issues, which helps him avoid unnecessary stress. However, he acknowledges a tendency to procrastinate, often rushing to finish tasks at the last minute, and admits to being somewhat forgetful.

Park’s ideal life involves continuous self-improvement and the pursuit of meaningful endeavors. He believes that life isn’t just about hobbies but also about striving for significant goals. Artistic creation, for him, offers a platform for self-expression and reflection. Though his life might seem ordinary, he finds profound fulfillment through his dedicated efforts in acting.

Looking ahead, Park Hyung-sik is gearing up for his next project, “Buried Hearts,” set to begin filming in June and wrap up by December. This drama explores the intricate dynamics of a Korean chaebol family, exploring themes of power, inheritance, and personal struggle. The gripping storyline aligns with Park’s long-held desire to portray such a character, and he believes that timing is crucial, embracing a philosophy that things unfold naturally when the time is right.

Photography © Kim Yeong Jun for Vogue Man Hong Kong, read more at voguehk.com