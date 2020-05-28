Fashion photographer Hong Jang Hyun captured South Korean actor Park Seo Jun for the cover of T: The New York Times Style Magazine Singapore‘s June 2020 edition. In charge of styling was Im Hye Rim, with set design from Choi Seo Yun, and production by Lee Kyung Kim.
Beauty is work of hair stylist Eom Jung Mi, and makeup artist Jeon Dallae. For the cover Park is wearing look from Ralph Lauren Purple Label.
