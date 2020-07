MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Patrick Campbell by Dookie Ducay

Fashion photographer Dookie Ducay captured our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Patrick Campbell. In charge of styling was Argie Salango, with grooming from beauty artist Gery Penaso.

For the story Patrick is wearing selected pieces from Jack and Jones, H&M, Ronan Opina, Zara, Mango, Topman, and Paul Smith.





Jacket, Pants Topman

Suit Jacket Paul Smith

Bomber Jacket Zara Man

Jacket Jack and Jones

Pullover, Trousers H&M

Pullover, Trousers Zara Man

Jacket Mango Man

Suit,Pants Ronan Opina

Pullover H&M

Blazer, Shirt Mango Man

Photographer: Dookie Ducay – www.dookieducay.com

Stylist: Argie Salango – argiesalango.blogspot.com

Grooming: Gery Penaso

Model: Patrick Campbell