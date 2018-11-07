MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Paul Hendrik & Ilja Sizov by Guillaume Malheiro
Discover Twins in Town story featuring Paul Hendrik and Ilja Sizov at Sage Management captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro. Beauty is work of makeup artist Laura Saada.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Zara, Paul Smith, Diesel, and Cerruti 1881. See more of the story below:
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com
Makeup Artist: Laura Saada
Models: Paul Hendrik, Ilja Sizov at Sage Management
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.