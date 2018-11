Pin 0 Shares

The handsome Johannes Huebl stars in Massimo Dutti‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 Evening Essentials menswear lookbook captured by fashion photography duo Hunter & Gatti. In charge of styling was Jesus Cicero, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Jezz Hill.

Discover more from Manhattan Lights lookbook below:





For more of Hunter & Gatti’s work visit – www.hunterandgatti.com