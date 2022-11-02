MODEL TALK: PHILLIP ZELANICK

Fresh faced Phillip Zelanick from Athens in Texas sits down for our MODEL TALK to talk about starting as a model, dream modeling jobs, and future plans.

Fashion photographer Ori Paul Levi captured Phillip (Photogenics) for MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Savanna Chonis, with grooming from beauty artist Ameern Bean.

Tell us a little bit about yourself. Who is Phillip Zelanick?

My name is Phillip. I’m 21. I was born in a town called Athens. It’s a little town in east Texas. I like to go to the gym, cook and I like to produce LO-FI beats.

How were you discovered? And how long have you been modelling?

I was discovered by Sean Bennet he found my tiktok account and shot me a DM I’ve been modelling for 5 months give or take.

Was modeling something you always wanted to do, or did it just kinda happen?

I had always been told that I’m really pretty for a guy and it was a small thought in my head but Sean reached out and made me want to pursue it and make a career out of it.

How did you experience the first job you did as a model?

The first job I did was with Ori Paul Levi and it was awesome. The atmosphere was light and fun and he was very verbal throughout the whole shoot and it made it so fun.

What’s the biggest misconception about the male modeling industry?

I think the biggest misconception is that you have to be super skinny, have a perfect face and barely eat real food but I think you can eat almost whatever you want in moderation and keep a consistent gym schedule.

What does your career do for you?

My career helps give back to my family and friends that helped me get to where i am.

Shoots or shows?

I prefer shoots to shows because it is one on one and i can help dictate the the atmosphere.

What’s your most memorable shoot?

My most memorable photoshoot will always be my first with Ori it was awesome once again everything was light and fun felt easy or just right.

Your dream modelling job?

My dream modelling job i would have to say would be for Tom Ford, Balenciaga or Vogue Homme.

What have you learned from the modeling industry?

I have learned that it’s not as cold as people make it out to be that everyone that I have met so far is awesome.

What do you like to do when you have time off?

I like to go to the gym make music and spend time in the outdoors hiking or going to the beach.

If you weren’t a model what would you be?

If i wasn’t modelling i would be in school full time finishing my associates in business and finance.

What do you enjoy the most in life?

I enjoy giving back to people that are less fortunate then me when i can.

What do you do to stay in shape?

To stay in shape I think it’s pretty easy i like to go to the gym 3-5 times a week and eat as clean as possible lots and lots of chicken and vegetables.

Do you have any beauty routine you stick to daily?

My beauty routine consists of neutrogena water boost gel moisturiser just something to keep me young while I’m young.

5 facts about you people may not know.

The first fact about me is that I’m a marine stationed in Camp pendleton. I’m from a small town in east Texas called Athens. I am in the process of starting my own clothing brand. I am the most outgoing person that I know. I am convinced that my alarm is my theme song to my story hence the reason my alarm is set to Feeling Good by Michael Bublé.

What are your plans for the future?

My plan is to buy and rent properties. Everyone is always going to need a place to live so it just makes sense to me.

Keep up with Phillip on Instagram – @phiilip_zelanick_

Photographer: Ori Paul Levi – @oriocreams

Stylist: Savanna Chonis – @savannakc

Grooming: Ameern Bean – @amreenbean_

Model: Phillip Zelanick at Photogenics

