Italian fashion house VERSACE unveiled its Dylan Purple Fragrance 2022 campaign featuring top models Kit Butler and Iris Law lensed by fashion photographer Carlijn Jacobs. In charge of styling was Allegra Versace Beck, with creative direction from Charles Levai and Kevin Tekinel, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Karim Belghiran, and makeup artist Porsche Poon.

