MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Steel Barrier by Karolina Golis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fashion photographer Karolina Golis captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story titled Steel Barrier featuring Artur Kharchuk, Dominik Wiewióra, Jimi Winkler, and Michał Wójcik, all represented by Pinokio Models. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artists Aleksandra Kułak and Gabriela Łukawska.

In charge of video direction was Wojciech Tubaja, with cinematography from Konrad Miklaszewski, and choreography by Dominik Więcek. Production by Martyna Fiebig, editor Aleksandra Kasprowicz.

Photographer Karolina Golis – @karolina_golis

Hair & Makeup Artist Aleksandra Kułak

Makeup Artist Gabriela Łukawska

Director Wojciech Tubaja

Cinematographer Konrad Miklaszewski

Editor Aleksandra Kasprowicz

Choreographer Dominik Więcek

Production Martyna Fiebig

Models Artur Kharchuk, Dominik Wiewióra, Jimi Winkler, Michał Wójcik all at Pinokio Models