MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Steel Barrier by Karolina Golis

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Pinokio Models lensed by Karolina Golis

Fashion photographer Karolina Golis captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story titled Steel Barrier featuring Artur Kharchuk, Dominik Wiewióra, Jimi Winkler, and Michał Wójcik, all represented by Pinokio Models. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artists Aleksandra Kułak and Gabriela Łukawska.

In charge of video direction was Wojciech Tubaja, with cinematography from Konrad Miklaszewski, and choreography by Dominik Więcek. Production by Martyna Fiebig, editor Aleksandra Kasprowicz.

Photographer Karolina Golis – @karolina_golis
Hair & Makeup Artist Aleksandra Kułak
Makeup Artist Gabriela Łukawska
Director Wojciech Tubaja
Cinematographer Konrad Miklaszewski
Editor Aleksandra Kasprowicz
Choreographer Dominik Więcek
Production Martyna Fiebig
Models Artur Kharchuk, Dominik Wiewióra, Jimi Winkler, Michał Wójcik all at Pinokio Models

