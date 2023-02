South Korean singer, actor and model Cha EunWoo takes the cover story of DAZED Korea March 2023 issue captured by fashion photographer Go Wontae. In charge of styling was Im Hyerim, with hair by Park Mihyoung, makeup by Jung Boyoung and art by Kang Jiung. The set was the work of Set by Na Kyung, with film by Studio L’extreme (Na Seunggwon, Lee Yunkyun, Woo Junhee, Kim Siyeon, Kim Dongyoung). Fpr the cover story, Cha EunWoo is wearing Dior Beauty.