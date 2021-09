Models Luca Vige and Ted Hofman star in Boys Will Be Boys exclusive story captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Labros Tyrlis. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Zacharenia Kanataki.

Both Luca and Ted are represented by Ace Models Greece.

Photographer: Labros Tyrlis – @labrostyrlis

Beauty Artist: Zacharenia Kanataki – @zacharenia.k

Models: Luca Vige, Ted Hofman at Ace Models Greece – @ace_models_athens