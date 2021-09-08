Kit Butler Models MASSIMO DUTTI Join Life FW21 Capsule Collection

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented their Join Life Fall Winter 2021.22 Capsule Collection, that was made from the most sustainable raw materials, and with the most environmentally friendly production processes. The collection features three categories: Care for Fiber – looks made with more sustainable raw materials such as organic cotton or recycled fibers; Care for Water – clothes produced with technologies that reduce water consumption; and Care for Planet – pieces that have been manufactured with processes that reduce emissions. Supermodel Kit Butler is the star of the video and story.

“Among the raw materials used in the Collection we find recycled fibre materials from waste of other materials that help move towards a circular economy, such as recycled polyester, polyamide, wool or cotton; natural fibres that come from organic crops to respect the environment and the surrounding biodiversity, such as organic cotton; and materials such as Join Life leather, from animals treated ethically and responsibly.” – from Massimo Dutti