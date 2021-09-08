in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Gucci, Magazines

Lu Han is the Cover Star of Grazia China 12th Anniversary Issue

Chinese Grazia Magazine enlistst Luhan to star in their September 2021 cover story

Lu Han
©Grazia China

Singer and actor Lu Han takes the cover story of Grazia China Magazine‘s September 2021 12th Anniversary edition. For the session Chinese pop star is wearing Gucci.

Lu Han
©Grazia China

This Sunday, former member of K-pop boy band Exo, Lu announced that he was ending his partnership with Swiss watch house Audemars Piguet after the brand’s CEO described Taiwan as a country. “National interests are above all else. Mr Lu Han and Lu Han Studio will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity” He was the brand’s ambassador since 2018. Lu Han is one of the most popular and highest-paid celebrities in China, with over 60 million followers on Weibo.

Lu Han
©Grazia China
Lu Han
©Grazia China
Lu Han
©Grazia China
Lu Han
©Grazia China
LuHan
©Grazia China
LuHan
©Grazia China
LuHan
©Grazia China
LuHan
©Grazia China
LuHan
©Grazia China
LuHan
©Grazia China

©Grazia China, discover more at @graziachina

CoversEntertainmentmagazines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Eye/LOEWE/Nature

Omar Ayuso & Stephane Bak Model Eye/LOEWE/Nature FW21 Collection
Labros Tyrlis

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Boys Will Be Boys by Labros Tyrlis