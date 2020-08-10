in Beauty and Grooming, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: My Precious Alien by Carla Coste

Carla Coste captured our latest exclusive story featuring Alexandre Di Gregorio & Elie Kouka

Carla Coste

Models Alexandre Di Gregorio and Elie Kouka at Mlle Agency star in My Precious Alien beauty story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Carla Coste. Photo assistance by Jean-Charles Paillat. Carla was also in charge of styling and beauty.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Carla Coste

Obsessed by lust. Blinded by carats. Shine until you lose your mind. Possessor or possessed? “My precious Alien” shows us models under shimmering rhinestone adornments. This photographic series is a vanities collection that features diamonds as objects of obsessive lust. It is a critique of our relationship to a suffocating and alienating luxury. It refers directly to Alien codes that we all know well, designed by the famous Hans Ruedi Giger.


Carla Coste

Carla Coste

Carla Coste

Photography, Style, Beauty: Carla Coste – www.carlacoste.com
Models: Alexandre Di Gregorio, Elie Kouka at Mlle Agency / Agent Melissa Ruart
Assistant Photographer: Jean-Charles Paillat

BeautyeditorialsexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Boy de Chanel

Christopher Einla, Huang Shixin & Ruben Boa for Boy de Chanel 2020
Quentin Demeester

Quentin Demeester Models Massimo Dutti Fall 2020 Collection