MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: My Precious Alien by Carla Coste

Models Alexandre Di Gregorio and Elie Kouka at Mlle Agency star in My Precious Alien beauty story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Carla Coste. Photo assistance by Jean-Charles Paillat. Carla was also in charge of styling and beauty.

Obsessed by lust. Blinded by carats. Shine until you lose your mind. Possessor or possessed? “My precious Alien” shows us models under shimmering rhinestone adornments. This photographic series is a vanities collection that features diamonds as objects of obsessive lust. It is a critique of our relationship to a suffocating and alienating luxury. It refers directly to Alien codes that we all know well, designed by the famous Hans Ruedi Giger.





Photography, Style, Beauty: Carla Coste – www.carlacoste.com

Models: Alexandre Di Gregorio, Elie Kouka at Mlle Agency / Agent Melissa Ruart

Assistant Photographer: Jean-Charles Paillat