Quentin Demeester Models Massimo Dutti Fall 2020 Collection

The handsome Quentin Demeester models Massimo Dutti‘s Fall 2020 looks for brand’s Re-Shape the Present story captured by fashion photographer Julia Noni. In charge of styling was Tobias Frericks.

“Seeking to write a new chapter in men’s fashion, Massimo Dutti is launching its new men’s collection with Maison Louis Carré serving as the perfect backdrop. A legacy in Bauhaus architecture, located in southern France, which was built according to the precepts of streamlined shapes, an emphasis on functionality and geometry, and the use of essential materials.

The result is a collection that encapsulates the spirit and philosophy of newly refined luxury, whose essence lies in the perfect balance of intrinsic beauty and comfortable wear. An ode to warmth which finds expression through the virtues of materials that are exquisite to the touch, taking shape by way of unprecedented patterns. Pieces featuring impeccable cuts and discreet nods to spontaneous informality.” – From Massimo Dutti