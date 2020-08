French luxury house Chanel enlists top models Christopher Einla, Huang Shixin, and Ruben Boa to star in Boy de Chanel 2020 beauty campaign lensed by fashion photographer George Harvey.

“The makeup and skincare line for men. Easy-to-use products to create the most natural to the most intense looks. Hydrate and fortify skin, unify the complexion and intensify the eyes.” – from Chanel