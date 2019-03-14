MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Brock A & Olive Green by Andy Jackson
Discover Primary Color Studies exclusive story featuring models Brock A at Next Management and Olive Green at State Management captured and styled by fashion photographer Andy Jackson for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Beauty is work of hair stylist Michael Arakawa, and makeup artist Takamasa Nakamoto. Styling assistance by Rafael Lopez.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For more of the session continue below:
Photographer, Stylist: Andy Jackson – @anndyjackson
Hair Stylist: Michael Arakawa
Makeup Artist: Takamasa Nakamoto
Models Brock A at Next Management, Olive Green at State Management
Stylist Assistant: Rafael Lopez
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.