Jason Anthony is the Face Roberto Cavalli CLASS SS19 Collection

Top model Jason Anthony stars in Roberto Cavalli CLASS‘ Spring Summer 2019 menswear campaign captured by fashion photographer Giovanni Peschi. Styling is work of Amelianna Loiacono, with casting direction from Vanessa Contini, and production by Antonella Montagnani. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Rory Rice. For the campaign Jason was joined by Olimpia Domenici.


Photography © Giovanni Peschi for Roberto Cavalli CLASS
