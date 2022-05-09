in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Uno Models

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Pyromaniacs by Arden & Charlie Dominguez

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring models Aliou Gueye and Geroge Steane

Arden

Models Aliou Gueye and Geroge Steane, both represented by Uno Models, star in Pyromaniacs story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Arden. Styling is work of Charlie Dominguez, with art direction from Arturo Sanmartin, and digital retouching by Ismael Alcala. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Lucas Margarit.

For the session Alieou is wearing Stussy suit and shirt, with Nike air sneakers, and George is wearing trousers and top from Stussy and CDG x Stussy jacket. Photo assistance by Maria Jose Valido, styling assistance by Anzo.

Arden

Arden

Arden

Arden

Arden

Charlie Dominguez

Arden

Charlie Dominguez

Charlie Dominguez

Photographer Arden – @ardenqueardan
Stylist Charlie Dominguez – @dominguezraidi
Art Direction Arturo Sanmartin – @sanmartinart
Hair & Makeup Lucas Margarit – @lucasmargarit
Models Aliou Gueye, Geroge Steane, both with Uno Models
Digital Retouch Ismael Alcala – @ismalcala
Cast Agency Uno Models – @unomodels
Photo Assistance Maria Jose Valido
Styling Assistance Anzo

