MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Pyromaniacs by Arden & Charlie Dominguez

Models Aliou Gueye and Geroge Steane, both represented by Uno Models, star in Pyromaniacs story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Arden. Styling is work of Charlie Dominguez, with art direction from Arturo Sanmartin, and digital retouching by Ismael Alcala. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Lucas Margarit.

For the session Alieou is wearing Stussy suit and shirt, with Nike air sneakers, and George is wearing trousers and top from Stussy and CDG x Stussy jacket. Photo assistance by Maria Jose Valido, styling assistance by Anzo.

Photographer Arden – @ardenqueardan

Stylist Charlie Dominguez – @dominguezraidi

Art Direction Arturo Sanmartin – @sanmartinart

Hair & Makeup Lucas Margarit – @lucasmargarit

Models Aliou Gueye, Geroge Steane, both with Uno Models

Digital Retouch Ismael Alcala – @ismalcala

Cast Agency Uno Models – @unomodels

Photo Assistance Maria Jose Valido

Styling Assistance Anzo