Supermodel Kit Butler takes the cover story of Harper’s BAZAAR MEN Thailand Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Diane Zhao. In charge of styling was Charlie Ward, with fashion direction from Koko Nichakul, and casting direction by Cano. Grooming is work of beauty artist Valissa Yoe.

Photography © Diane Zhao for Harper’s BAZAAR MEN Thailand – harpersbazaar.co.th