MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Qaher Harhash by Tobias Wirth

The handsome Qaher Harhash at Iconic Management stars in The Journey story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Tobias Wirth at Tobias Bosch Management. In charge of styling was Matteo Ortu at Basics Berlin, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Gianluca Venerdini. Director of photography was Sebastian Brune, with co-direction from Tobias Wirth.

For the session Qaher is wearing selected pieces from Uniqlo U, Helmut Lang, Hien Le, Falke, Dr Martens, Jacquemus, American Vintage, Prada, Esprit, Cos, Fiona Bennet, Manheimer Berlin, and Sandro.





Photographer: Tobias Wirth at Tobias Bosch Management – tobias-wirth.de

DOP: Sebastian Brune (movie)

Co-Direction: Tobias Wirth at Tobias Bosch Management (movie)

Stylist: Matteo Ortu at Basics Berlin

Hair, Makeup Artist: Gianluca Venerdini

Model: Qaher Harhash at Iconic Management