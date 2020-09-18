in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Videos

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Qaher Harhash by Tobias Wirth

Photographer Tobias Wirth captured The Journey story featuring the handsome Qaher Harhash

Qaher Harhash
blazer Uniqlo U
top Helmut Lang
shorts Hien Le
Socks Falke
Shoes Dr Martens
Hat and tie stylist’s own

The handsome Qaher Harhash at Iconic Management stars in The Journey story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Tobias Wirth at Tobias Bosch Management. In charge of styling was Matteo Ortu at Basics Berlin, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Gianluca Venerdini. Director of photography was Sebastian Brune, with co-direction from Tobias Wirth.

For the session Qaher is wearing selected pieces from Uniqlo U, Helmut Lang, Hien Le, Falke, Dr Martens, Jacquemus, American Vintage, Prada, Esprit, Cos, Fiona Bennet, Manheimer Berlin, and Sandro.


Tobias Wirth

Qaher Harhash
Jumper Uniqlo
shorts Jacquemus
socks Falke
shoes Dr Martens
tie stylist’s own
Qaher Harhash
Jumper and Shorts American Vintage
Scarf Prada
Qaher Harhash
Coat Esprit
Shorts Cos
socks Falke
shoes Dr Martens
Scarf stylist’s own
Qaher Harhash
Shirt and Shorts Hien Le
Hat Fiona Bennet
Socks Falke
Sandals Prada
Tie stylist’s own
Tobias Wirth
sshirt Uniqlo U
Turtleneck Hien Le
Trousers Esprit
Socks Falke
sandals Prada
Bag Jacquemus
Scarf stylist’s own
Tobias Wirth
blazer Uniqlo U
top Helmut Lang
shorts Hien Le
Socks Falke
Shoes Dr Martens
Hat and tie stylist’s own
Tobias Wirth
Blazer Manheimer Berlin

Tobias Wirth

Tobias Wirth
Blazer Manheimer Berlin
Top Helmut Lang
shorts stylist’s own
boots Sandro
socks Falke
scarf stylist’s own

Tobias Wirth

Tobias Wirth
Shirt Hien Le
Pants American Vintage
Socks Falke
Sandals Prada
Bow Tie stylist’s own

Photographer: Tobias Wirth at Tobias Bosch Management – tobias-wirth.de
DOP: Sebastian Brune (movie)
Co-Direction: Tobias Wirth at Tobias Bosch Management (movie)
Stylist: Matteo Ortu at Basics Berlin
Hair, Makeup Artist: Gianluca Venerdini
Model: Qaher Harhash at Iconic Management

