Discover Burberry Menswear Spring Summer 2021 Looks

Riccardo Tisci opted for a phygital show by presenting Burberry SS21 via a performance set in the great outdoors.

Burberry SS21

Riccardo Tisci is bringing another season of for Burberry where the trench coat silhouette is celebrated in his unique and head turning manner. The colour predicted as the key trend of 2020 gets another chance from Tisci himself dominating both menswear and womenswear looks in his new Burberry collection. 

The presentation was set in a great outdoors without any audience with exclusive streaming from Twitch platform. Burberry known to setting standards of online engagement during it’s live shows was one of the first ones to live stream in the reign of Christopher Bailey at the British fashion house. However, while during Bailey the focus was on Facebook’s streaming platforms this time the label opted for Twitch. This marks the gaming networks first major partnership with a fashion house. 

Scroll down for all the menswear looks from Burberry Spring Summer 2021 collection:

Burberry Spring Summer 2021
Image courtesy of Burberry
Burberry Spring Summer 2021
Image courtesy of Burberry
Burberry Spring Summer 2021
Image courtesy of Burberry
Burberry Spring Summer 2021
Image courtesy of Burberry
Burberry Spring Summer 2021
Image courtesy of Burberry
Burberry Spring Summer 2021
Image courtesy of Burberry
Image courtesy of Burberry
Image courtesy of Burberry
Image courtesy of Burberry
Image courtesy of Burberry
Image courtesy of Burberry
Image courtesy of Burberry
Image courtesy of Burberry
Image courtesy of Burberry

Full collection with womenswear looks included as well as the online streaming experience is now available on our DESIGNSCENE.net.

