LOOKBOOK: ATELIER VERSACE Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Top model Alessio Pozzi is the face of Atelier Versace’s FW20 lookbook lensed by Julien Martinez Leclerc

Alessio Pozzi
©ATELIER VERSACE, Photography by Julien Martinez Leclerc

Fashion house Versace enlists Italian supermodel Alessio Pozzi to star in their ATELIER VERSACE Fall Winter 2020 lookbook alongside Joan Smalls and Fien Kloos. In charge of photography was Julien Martinez Leclerc, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. The collection pays tribute to self-confidence, and celebrates future with confident optimism.

ATELIER VERSACE
©ATELIER VERSACE, Photography by Julien Martinez Leclerc
ATELIER VERSACE
©ATELIER VERSACE, Photography by Julien Martinez Leclerc
ATELIER VERSACE
©ATELIER VERSACE, Photography by Julien Martinez Leclerc
ATELIER VERSACE
©ATELIER VERSACE, Photography by Julien Martinez Leclerc
ATELIER VERSACE
©ATELIER VERSACE, Photography by Julien Martinez Leclerc

