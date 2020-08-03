LOOKBOOK: ATELIER VERSACE Fall Winter 2020 Collection
Fashion house Versace enlists Italian supermodel Alessio Pozzi to star in their ATELIER VERSACE Fall Winter 2020 lookbook alongside Joan Smalls and Fien Kloos. In charge of photography was Julien Martinez Leclerc, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. The collection pays tribute to self-confidence, and celebrates future with confident optimism.