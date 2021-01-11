in 3MMODELS, Fall Winter 2021.22, IMG Models, Lookbooks, Menswear, Uno Models

LOOKBOOK: N°21 Men’s Fall Winter 2021 Collection

The handsome Gabriele Pecin teams up with photographer Jacopo Benassi for N°21 FW21 lookbook

N°21
©N°21, Photography by Jacopo Benassi

Fashion designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua unveiled N°21 Men’s Fall Winter 2021 Collection with the latest lookbook featuring the handsome Gabriele Pecin lensed by fashion photographer Jacopo Benassi. In charge of styling was Margherita Moro, with beauty from hair stylist Paolo Soffiatti, and makeup artist Luciano Chiarello. Casting direction by Andrea Prato.

N°21
©N°21, Photography by Jacopo Benassi
N°21
©N°21, Photography by Jacopo Benassi

In an interplay of references, thick jacquard knit cardigans in evocative palm-tree designs make a great addition to a male wardrobe rich with mohair vests, long melton shirt-coats, pants, polos and anorak jacket in gray lace, shirts doubled in white poplin and tulle with red mouth prints, shirts in ombré tartan plaid, a faux sheepskin parka in mannish check pattern with neoprene lining.” – from N°21

N°21
©N°21, Photography by Jacopo Benassi
Jacopo Benassi
©N°21, Photography by Jacopo Benassi
Jacopo Benassi
©N°21, Photography by Jacopo Benassi
Jacopo Benassi
©N°21, Photography by Jacopo Benassi
Jacopo Benassi
©N°21, Photography by Jacopo Benassi
Jacopo Benassi
©N°21, Photography by Jacopo Benassi
Jacopo Benassi
©N°21, Photography by Jacopo Benassi

Discover N21 Resort 2021 womenswear collection on designscene.net

FW21LookbooksMenswear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FENDI

Chun Soot & Henry Kitcher Model FENDI Spring Summer 2021 Collection
Gift Ideas for the 6 Kinds of Buddies Everyone Has

Gift Ideas for the 6 Kinds of Buddies Everyone Has