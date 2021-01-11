LOOKBOOK: N°21 Men’s Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Fashion designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua unveiled N°21 Men’s Fall Winter 2021 Collection with the latest lookbook featuring the handsome Gabriele Pecin lensed by fashion photographer Jacopo Benassi. In charge of styling was Margherita Moro, with beauty from hair stylist Paolo Soffiatti, and makeup artist Luciano Chiarello. Casting direction by Andrea Prato.

“In an interplay of references, thick jacquard knit cardigans in evocative palm-tree designs make a great addition to a male wardrobe rich with mohair vests, long melton shirt-coats, pants, polos and anorak jacket in gray lace, shirts doubled in white poplin and tulle with red mouth prints, shirts in ombré tartan plaid, a faux sheepskin parka in mannish check pattern with neoprene lining.” – from N°21

Discover N21 Resort 2021 womenswear collection on designscene.net