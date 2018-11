Pin 0 Shares

Supermodel Alessio Pozzi takes the cover story of Man About Town‘s Winter 2018 Spring 2019 edition lensed by fashion photographer Bartek Szmigulski. Styling is work of Luca Falcioni, with grooming from beauty artist Brady Lea. For the story Alessio is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Prada, MSGM, Tom Ford, Emporio Armani, Daniel W. Fletcher, and Fendi among other.