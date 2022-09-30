Rami Malek Covers Vogue Man Arabia Fall Winter 2022 Issue

Oscar winning Egyptian American actor Rami Malek takes the cover story of Vogue Man Arabia Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Amina Zaher. Styling is work of Ahmed Rashwan, with fashion direction from Amine Jreissati, and set design by Yehia Bedier. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Sophie Leach. For the session Malek is wearing selected pieces from Dior, Givenchy, Cartier, Alexander McQueen, Prada, Berluti, and Gucci.

I was really shy when I was a child. I had all this bottled-up energy that I did not feel like I could communicate, or that I was comfortable communicating in public. But when I was alone and at ease, all that stored up energy would get channeled into play, into what I would now call ‘characters,’ all with fully developed voices and characteristics. I had such a strong imagination for what kind of people they were. It was instantaneous and powerful, so liberating and just fun. Though it would take me months to develop a character as realized as those now. – Rami Malek

Photography © Amina Zaher for Vogue Man Arabia, read more at man.vogue.me