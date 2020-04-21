in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, IMG Models, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Reece Myles by Edward Tran

Discover Havana Dream exclusive story featuring Reece Myles photographed by Edward Tran

Reece Myles

The handsome Reece Myles (IMG Models, PMA Models) stars in Havana Dream story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Edward Tran. In charge of styling was Julianna Yao, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Lachlan Wignall at Work: Agency. Assistance by Kieran Benson.

Discover more of the session below:


Reece Myles

Reece Myles

Reece Myles

Reece Myles

Reece Myles

Reece Myles

Reece Myles

Reece Myles

Reece Myles

Reece Myles

Photographer: Edward Tran – www.edwardtran.photography
Stylist: Julianna Yao
Hair & Makeup Artist Lachlan Wignall at Work: Agency
Model: Reece Myles at IMG Models, PMA Models
Assistant: Kieran Benson

