MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Reece Myles by Edward Tran

The handsome Reece Myles (IMG Models, PMA Models) stars in Havana Dream story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Edward Tran.
Photographer: Edward Tran – www.edwardtran.photography
Stylist: Julianna Yao
Hair & Makeup Artist Lachlan Wignall at Work: Agency
Model: Reece Myles at IMG Models, PMA Models
Assistant: Kieran Benson