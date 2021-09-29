Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5 “Shattered Backboard” Sneakers

A signature shoe and athletic wear label, Air Jordan, has prepared a few new drops for this fall. First revealed as part of brand‘s Fall Winter 2021 collection, the Air Jordan 5 “Shattered Backboard now have a release date. After being revealed via early looks, the kicks have now emerged by way of official imagery. Featuring orange, off white and black hues, the shoe is a perfect choice for fall season.

History

Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness, since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina. In 1985, he took the court wearing the original Air Jordan I. The shoes were designed for Nike by Peter Moore, Tinker Hatfield, and Bruce Kilgore.

The Air Jordan V was first released in February 1990, during the 1989-1990 basketball season. It was the one of Jordan’s best seasons, when he hit 92 three pointers, and set his points per game personal record – 69 points against Cleveland.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the shoes featured some elements carried over from the Air Jordan IV. Despite of that, they were a completely new look. Some of its new features include a reflective tongue, with a unique protruding design and look, translucent rubber soles and lace locks.

Inspired by Jordan’s biting style, as well as the American WWII fighter plane, Hatfield designed the new Jordans with shark tooth shape on the midsole.

The Air Jordan V became very popular instantly, gaining a lot of attention of sneakerheads. It saw a lot of use in popular sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where Will Smith wears the Metallic Silver, Grape, and Fire Red colorways in many episodes. To pay tribute to his iconic character, Jordan Brand has released the Air Jordan 5 Bel Air in 2013 and 2020.

Design

The shuttered backboard style is inspired by Micahel Jordan’s 1985 Nike Europe tour. He shattered a backboard when throwing down a monstrous dunk while wearing an orange, black, and white uniform. Thirty years later, Jordan Brand honored that historic moment by releasing the black, white, and orange “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1. Thanks to this captivating story, the $160 “Shattered Backboard” sold out immediately after going on sale. Check out the Fight Club website, for more info on the release of the new kicks.

Inspired by the familiar “Shattered Backboard” color blocking, the new Air Jordan 5 showcases a familiar orange, black, and white palette on a reconstituted silhouette. The shoe features slightly off white tone leather uppers, with textile mesh on the collar, throat and quarter panel, replacing the plastic netting of the original. The mid-top is mounted on an orange polyurethane midsole, fitted with a visible Air-sole unit in the heel and accented with silver shark tooth detailing. Underfoot, a milky translucent outsole features a herringbone tread for optimal grip. – from GOAT. Branding comes in the form of the embroidered orange Jumpman motif that adorns the reflective matte silver tongue, as well as the rear, marked lace locks, tongue tags and printed insoles.

Featuring hues perfect for fall, the Air Jordan 5 “Orange Blaze” is ready to light up those crisp nights. A Sail leather upper mixes with textile mesh for a material mash-up, allowing that Orange Blaze midsole with speckled shark-teeth to breathe with a biting, bold look. And yes, it’s literally ready to light up the night—flash a camera against these Air Jordan 5’s and a familiar reflective tongue will shine back at you in the dark, leading the way forward. – from Nike.

Release Date and Price

Priced at $190 USD, the Air Jordan 5 “Shattered Backboard” is set to officially release October 2. For more info check out the sneaker release dates.

