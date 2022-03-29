in Atelier Management, David Roemer, Editorial, ELITE Models, Kult Model Agency, Magazines, Success Models, Why Not Models

Fernando Casablancas Poses for Glass Man Magazine Spring 2022 Issue

Photographer David Roemer and model Fernando Casablancas team up for Glass Man

Fernando Casablancas
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
Images Courtesy of © Atelier Management

The handsome Fernando Casablancas at Elite Models stars in Boys in Black Cars story captured by fashion photographer David Roemer at Atelier Management for Glass Man Magazine‘s Spring 2022 edition. In charge of styling was Christopher Campbell, with casting direction from Paul Isaac, hair styling by Michael Thomas Lollo at Atelier Management, and skin by Christine Cherbonnier.

Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine – theglassmagazine.com
Images Courtesy of © Atelier Management – ateliermanagement.com

magazines

