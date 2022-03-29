Fernando Casablancas Poses for Glass Man Magazine Spring 2022 Issue

The handsome Fernando Casablancas at Elite Models stars in Boys in Black Cars story captured by fashion photographer David Roemer at Atelier Management for Glass Man Magazine‘s Spring 2022 edition. In charge of styling was Christopher Campbell, with casting direction from Paul Isaac, hair styling by Michael Thomas Lollo at Atelier Management, and skin by Christine Cherbonnier.

Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine – theglassmagazine.com

Images Courtesy of © Atelier Management – ateliermanagement.com