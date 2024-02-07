Fashion photographer David Roemer at Atelier Management captured SCMP STYLE Magazine‘s February 2024 cover story featuring models Anden Scudder at DNA Models, Finlay Mangan at IMG, Omar Sesay and The Society, and Chengwei Dong and Mathieu Simoneau at VNY Models. In charge of styling was Aryeh Lappin, with casting direction from Shawn Dezan, and production by Gillian Avertick & Ben Clark-Spear. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gonn Kinoshita, and makeup artist Linda Gradin.

The cover story offers a closer look at Pharrell Williams‘ debut collection, Spring Summer 2024, for Louis Vuitton. The Louis Vuitton SS24 Men’s Collection draws inspiration from the life-giving power of the sun. Williams’ inaugural collection for the Maison showcases the sun as a symbol of vitality, unity, and enlightenment, reflecting its influence in the vibrant palette, radiant graphics, and luminous embellishments.

The Louis Vuitton SS24 collection pays homage to Williams’ Virginia roots, encapsulating memories of his formative years and the transformative journey to his current role in Paris. With themes of love and appreciation interwoven throughout, the collection introduces innovative designs, including the fusion of Louis Vuitton’s signature Damier pattern with camouflage in the striking “Damoflage” motif. From tailored suits to casual footwear and accessories, each piece exudes elegance and sophistication while embracing the essence of warmth and inclusivity embodied by the sun.

Photography © David Roemer for SCMP STYLE, read more at scmp.com