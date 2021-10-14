Manny Jacinto Poses for Augustman Singapore October 2021 Issue

Nine Perfect Strangers actor Manny Jacinto takes the cover story of Augustman Singapore‘s October 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Austin Hargrave at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Ashley Weston at The Wall Group, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Sonia Lee at Exclusive Artists.

It is still an uphill battle, not just for Asian representation but for all people of colour. But it is slowly getting better. That said, I do feel very fortunate to be in the industry during this specific time. It feels like some sort of revolution is happening. – Manny Jacinto

