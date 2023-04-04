Carson Williams & Pedro Angelino Pose for Glass Man Magazine

Models Carson Williams and Pedro Angelino star in Collections story captured by fashion photographer David Roemer at Atelier Management for Glass Man Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Christopher Campbell at De Facto Inc, who for the session selected Spring Summer 2023 pieces from top brands such as Balenciaga, Celine, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Tod’s, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Ferragamo. Grooming is work of beauty artist Scott McMahan at Art Department. Casting direction by Paul Isaac.

Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine, read more at theglassmagazine.com

Images courtesy of Atelier Management – ateliermanagement.com