in Atelier Management, David Roemer, De Facto Inc, Editorial, Magazines

Carson Williams & Pedro Angelino Pose for Glass Man Magazine

Photographer David Roemer and stylist Christopher Campbell team up for Glass Man

Glass Man
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine

Models Carson Williams and Pedro Angelino star in Collections story captured by fashion photographer David Roemer at Atelier Management for Glass Man Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Christopher Campbell at De Facto Inc, who for the session selected Spring Summer 2023 pieces from top brands such as Balenciaga, Celine, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Tod’s, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Ferragamo. Grooming is work of beauty artist Scott McMahan at Art Department. Casting direction by Paul Isaac.

Glass Man
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
Glass Man
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
Glass Man
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
Glass Man
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine
David Roemer
Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine

Photography © David Roemer for Glass Magazine, read more at theglassmagazine.com
Images courtesy of Atelier Management – ateliermanagement.com

magazines

Mo Salah & Rafael Leão Model Gucci x adidas SS23 Collection

What Age Do Some Men Begin Losing Hair?