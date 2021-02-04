MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ryan Winter by Anna Garbowska

Fashion photographer Anna Garbowska captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Ryan Winter represented by New York Models, and LA Models. In charge of styling was Wojciech Christopher Nowak, with hair styling and grooming from beauty artist Mark Alan.

For the story Ryan is wearing selected pieces from J.Crew, Kylelyk, Zara, Acne Studios, Saint Laurent, Museo NYC, Vans, Balenciaga, All Saints, Prada, Gimbattista Valli, and Personal Parade.

Photographer: Anna Garbowska – @anka_nyc

Stylist: Wojciech Christopher Nowak – @wojciechchristophernowak

Beauty Artist: Mark Alan – @mark.alan.hair

Model: Ryan Winter at New York Models, LA Models