MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Samuel by Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz

The handsome Samuel stars in our latest exclusive story lenesed by Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz

Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz

Fresh faced Samuel at M-Management builds up his portfolio with the recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Renata Marova, and makeup artist Lubica Krajnakova.

For the session Samuel is wearing selected pieces from Pavol Dendis and Marcel Holubec.


Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz

Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz

Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz

Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz

Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz

Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz

Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz

Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz

Photographer: Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz – mgo-imaging.com
Hair Stylist: Renata Marova
Makeup Artist: Lubica Krajnakova
Model: Samuel at M-Management – mmanagement.sk

