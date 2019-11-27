MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Samuel by Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz

Fresh faced Samuel at M-Management builds up his portfolio with the recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Renata Marova, and makeup artist Lubica Krajnakova.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Samuel is wearing selected pieces from Pavol Dendis and Marcel Holubec.
Photographer: Marcel Gonzalez Ortiz – mgo-imaging.com
Hair Stylist: Renata Marova
Makeup Artist: Lubica Krajnakova
Model: Samuel at M-Management – mmanagement.sk