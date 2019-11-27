Discover Lorenzo Martinez‘s Fall Winter 2019 Metropolis campaign featuring models Arturo and Francis Ackon captured by fashion photographer Dani Cao. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Josefa Riquel, and makeup artist Paula Medinaceli.

“Fashion does not differentiate between past and future. Modernity and Victorian style are the cult of this new collection. Inspiration for the popular film Metropolis (1927) by Fritz Lang. These looks that inspire culture and modernity in traditional spaces. Oversize pieces in oranges, greens, silver and leather.“

Photographer: Dani Cao

Stylist: Lorenzo Martinez

Makeup Artist: Paula Medinaceli

Hair Stylist: Josefa Riquel

Video director: Aitor Quesada

Thanks: BLEND Showroom

Models: Arturo, Francis

Photography © Dani Cao for Lorenzo Martinez / Images courtesy of BLEND Showroom