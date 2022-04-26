in Editorial, Exclusive, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sandy Blues by Sallyhateswing

Photography duo Sallyhateswing and model Yulef Bopp team up for our latest exclusive story

Sallyhateswing

The handsome Yulef Bopp at Kult Models stars in Sandy Blues exclusive story captured by fashion photography duo Sallyhateswing at BoschToBanrap for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Sarah Schmid, with beauty from makeup artist Nina Park at Ballsaal Artist Management, and reatouching by Nina Kramberger.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Yulef is wearing selected pieces from Loro Piana, Ermenegildo Zegna, Calvin Klein, Acne Studios, & Other Stories, COS, Tom Ford, and Dior.

Sallyhateswing
Suit: COS
Sallyhateswing
Pants: Acne Studios
Silk Scarf: & Other Stories
Sallyhateswing
Blazer: Tom Ford
Silk Scarf: Dior

Sallyhateswing

Yulef Bopp
Blazer: Loro Piana
Yellow Scarf: Ermenegildo Zegna
Underwear: Calvin Klein
Yulef Bopp
Pants: Acne Studios
Silk Scarf: & Other Stories
Yulef Bopp
Blazer: Tom Ford
Silk Scarf: Dior
Underwear: Calvin Klein
Yulef Bopp
Suit: COS
Tie: Tom Ford
Yulef Bopp
Pants: Acne Studios
Silk Scarf: & Other Stories

Photographers SALLYHATESWING at BOSCHtoBANRAP@sallyhateswing
Stylist Sarah Schmid
Makeup Artist Nina Park at Ballsaal Artist Management
Model Yulef Bopp at Kult Models – @yulef_bopp
Retoucher Nina Kramberger

