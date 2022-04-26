Discover LOUIS VUITTON Sunglasses & Jewellery Collections

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON presented their LV Paradise & Sunglasses Men’s Icons collections, that bring bold lines, colour contrasts and precious details, designed by the late Virgil Abloh. The sunglasses collection explores individuality and character with three exclusive pairs of sunglasses. LV Paradise jewellery collection features classic pieces reimagined by the designer, including a chain bracelet and necklace.

“The 1.1 Millionaires, unveiled during Virgil Abloh’s debut show for Louis Vuitton, were inspired by the 2005 sunglasses collection that was designed in collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Nigo. Now, the model is updated, revealing an unprecedented colourway: the shiny black frame perfectly contrasts with the pristine white metallic details, engraved with the Monogram. A best-seller from the 2010s, the Evidence model is also revisited this season, becoming the star of the collection. Featuring a statement bevel frame, grey lenses and silver details, the 1.1 Evidence is presented entirely in transparent acetate for added impact and sophistication. Showcased for the first time at the 2021 Fall-Winter show, the Cyclone is a reinterpretation of a 2006 vintage design that combines a distinctly contemporary frame with a crystal Monogram flower. This season, the piece boasts oversized square lenses highlighted by a thin silver or gold metal frame.

The models feature playful links alternately engraved with the emblematic Monogram and adorned with crystal glass or coloured enamel, perfected with an LV charm. The skill and expertise ncorporated into these resolutely contemporary designs make both the necklace and the bracelet unique and highly desirable pieces. Like souvenirs of holidays spent in the sun, the line is further enhanced by necklaces composed of resin and metal pearls that alternate between pop shades and Monogram flowers. Delicately engraved, a stainless steel pearl bracelet completes the range, allowing the wearer to play around with layering.” – from Louis Vuitton