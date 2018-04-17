Station to Station: Sasha Komissarov by Craig Salmon

VMAN enlists up and comer Sasha Komissarov at IMG Models to star in Station to Station story captured by fashion photographer Craig Salmon. In charge of styling was Soraya Dayani, who for the session selected pieces from Hermes, Raun LaRose, Retrosuperfuture, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, Kenzo, Acne Studios, Nike, Dries Van Noten, Stella McCartney, Christian Louboutin, Hugo, Kenneth Ning, and Pierre Hardy.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Miki using Kerastase at See Management. Discover more of the story + video below:





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com