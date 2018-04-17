MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Dodge Dunlap by Chris Fucile
Fashion photographer Chris Fucile shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring the promising new face Dodge Dunlap represented by DT Model Management. For the story Dodge is wearing selected pieces from Zara, H&M, Angel Cola, American Eagle, Dakine, Vans, Brooks Brothers, and Calvin Klein.
Discover more of the session below:
Model: Dodge Dunlap at DT Model Management
Photographer: Chris Fucile – @chrisfucilephotography
