MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Dodge Dunlap by Chris Fucile

Dodge Dunlap

Fashion photographer Chris Fucile shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring the promising new face Dodge Dunlap represented by DT Model Management. For the story Dodge is wearing selected pieces from Zara, H&M, Angel Cola, American Eagle, Dakine, Vans, Brooks Brothers, and Calvin Klein.

Discover more of the session below:


Dodge Dunlap

Jacket: Zara
Pants: H&M

Dodge Dunlap

Cardigan: Vans
Pants: American Eagle

Dodge Dunlap

Beanie: Dakine
Pants: H&M
Shoes: Converse
Underwear: Calvin Klein

Dodge Dunlap

Tank: Angel Cola
Pants: H&M

Dodge Dunlap

Cardigan: Vans
Pants: American Eagle
Shoes: Converse
Underwear: Calvin Klein

Dodge Dunlap

Beanie: Dakine
Pants: H&M
Shoes: Converse

Dodge Dunlap

Tank: Angel Cola
Pants: H&M
Jacket: Zara
Shoes: Brooks Brothers

Dodge Dunlap

Cardigan: Vans

Model: Dodge Dunlap at DT Model Management
Photographer: Chris Fucile – @chrisfucilephotography

