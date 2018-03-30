MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Sasha Korotky by Artur Iskandarov
Fresh faced Sasha Korotky at DESIRED Model Management updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Artur Iskandarov. For the story Sasha is wearing pieces from Massimo Dutti, Balenciaga, Big Stars, Givenchy, Zara, Vetements, and Reebok. Assistance by Yana Drobyshevskaya.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session below:
Model: Sasha Korotky at DESIRED Model Management – www.desiredmm.com
Photographer: Artur Iskandarov @air_418
Assistant: Yana Drobyshevskaya
