MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Dominique Shaw & Alioune Badara Fall by Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Dominique Shaw at Major Models and Alioune Badara Fall team up for Neighbourhood Chommies story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Carl Chisolm. In charge of styling was Caitlin Dooley, who for the session selected pieces from Zara, Carhartt WIP, Dr. Martens, Tackma, Vans, The Kooples, Topman, H&M, Steve Madden, Ministry of Supply, COS, Frye, Shinola, and Florsheim.

Discover more of the story below:


Carl Chisolm

Dominique:
jacket: Vintage
shirt: Zara
Denim pants: Carhartt WIP
Boots: Dr. Martens
Alioune:
t-shirt: Tackma
Denim jumpsuit: Zara
sneakers: Vans

Carl Chisolm

Dominique:
sweatshirt: Zara
pants: Carhartt WIP
sneakers: Wtaps Vans
Alioune:
buttondown shirt: The Kooples
undershirt: Topman
pants and sneakers: Zara

Carl Chisolm

Dominique:
shirt and pants: Zara
belt: Vintage
socks: Topman
boots: Zara
Alioune:
shirt: Zara
jeans: H&M
boots: Steve Madden

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Alioune:
shirt and belt: COS
jeans: Zara
boots : Dr. Martens
Dominique:
jacket: COS
shirt and pants: Vintage
boots: Frye
shirt and socks: Ministry of Supply
watch: Shinola
shoes: Florsheim

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Alioune:
shirt and belt: COS
jeans: Zara
boots : Dr. Martens
Dominique:
jacket: COS
shirt and pants: Vintage
boots:Frye
shirt and socks: Ministry of Supply
watch:Shinola
shoes: Florsheim

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Carl Chisolm

Photographer Carl Chisolm – www.carlchisolm.com
Stylist Caitlin Dooley – www.graceofgrit.com
Models Dominique Shaw at Major Models and Alioune Badara Fall

