MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Dominique Shaw & Alioune Badara Fall by Carl Chisolm
Dominique Shaw at Major Models and Alioune Badara Fall team up for Neighbourhood Chommies story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Carl Chisolm. In charge of styling was Caitlin Dooley, who for the session selected pieces from Zara, Carhartt WIP, Dr. Martens, Tackma, Vans, The Kooples, Topman, H&M, Steve Madden, Ministry of Supply, COS, Frye, Shinola, and Florsheim.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the story below:
Dominique:
jacket: Vintage
shirt: Zara
Denim pants: Carhartt WIP
Boots: Dr. Martens
Alioune:
t-shirt: Tackma
Denim jumpsuit: Zara
sneakers: Vans
Dominique:
sweatshirt: Zara
pants: Carhartt WIP
sneakers: Wtaps Vans
Alioune:
buttondown shirt: The Kooples
undershirt: Topman
pants and sneakers: Zara
Dominique:
shirt and pants: Zara
belt: Vintage
socks: Topman
boots: Zara
Alioune:
shirt: Zara
jeans: H&M
boots: Steve Madden
Dominique:
jacket: Vintage
shirt: Zara
Denim pants: Carhartt WIP
Boots: Dr. Martens
Alioune:
t-shirt: Tackma
Denim jumpsuit: Zara
sneakers: Vans
Dominique:
sweatshirt: Zara
pants: Carhartt WIP
sneakers: Wtaps Vans
Alioune:
buttondown shirt: The Kooples
undershirt: Topman
pants and sneakers: Zara
Dominique:
shirt and pants: Zara
belt: Vintage
socks: Topman
boots: Zara
Alioune:
shirt: Zara
jeans: H&M
boots: Steve Madden
Alioune:
shirt and belt: COS
jeans: Zara
boots : Dr. Martens
Dominique:
jacket: COS
shirt and pants: Vintage
boots: Frye
shirt and socks: Ministry of Supply
watch: Shinola
shoes: Florsheim
t-shirt: Tackma
Denim jumpsuit: Zara
sneakers: Vans
shirt and pants: Zara
belt: Vintage
socks: Topman
boots: Zara
shirt: Zara
jeans: H&M
boots: Steve Madden
Dominique:
jacket: Vintage
shirt: Zara
Denim pants: Carhartt WIP
Boots: Dr. Martens
Alioune:
t-shirt: Tackma
Denim jumpsuit: Zara
sneakers: Vans
Dominique:
shirt and pants: Zara
belt: Vintage
socks: Topman
boots: Zara
Alioune:
shirt: Zara
jeans: H&M
boots: Steve Madden
Dominique:
sweatshirt: Zara
pants: Carhartt WIP
sneakers: Wtaps Vans
Alioune:
buttondown shirt: The Kooples
undershirt: Topman
pants and sneakers: Zara
shirt and pants: Zara
belt: Vintage
socks: Topman
boots: Zara
shirt: Zara
jeans: H&M
boots: Steve Madden
Alioune:
shirt and belt: COS
jeans: Zara
boots : Dr. Martens
Dominique:
jacket: COS
shirt and pants: Vintage
boots:Frye
shirt and socks: Ministry of Supply
watch:Shinola
shoes: Florsheim
t-shirt: Tackma
Denim jumpsuit: Zara
sneakers: Vans
shirt: Zara
jeans: H&M
boots: Steve Madden
shirt and pants: Zara
belt: Vintage
socks: Topman
boots: Zara
t-shirt: Tackma
Denim jumpsuit: Zara
sneakers: Vans
shirt and pants: Zara
belt: Vintage
socks: Topman
boots: Zara
shirt: Zara
jeans: H&M
boots: Steve Madden
Dominique:
shirt and pants: Zara
belt: Vintage
socks: Topman
boots: Zara
Alioune:
shirt: Zara
jeans: H&M
boots: Steve Madden
shirt and pants: Zara
belt: Vintage
socks: Topman
boots: Zara
Photographer Carl Chisolm – www.carlchisolm.com
Stylist Caitlin Dooley – www.graceofgrit.com
Models Dominique Shaw at Major Models and Alioune Badara Fall
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.