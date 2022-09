Seventeen‘s Mingyu takes the cover of Elle Korea Magazine‘s October 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Park Jongha. In charge of styling was Bang Hokwang, with art direction from Byun Eunji. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Eunhye Lee. For the covers Mingyu is wearing selected pieces from Louis Vuitton.

Photography © Park Jongha for Elle Korea, read more at elle.co.kr