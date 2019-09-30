MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Shane Intihar by Magdalena Haddock

The handsome Shane Intihar at Red Models stars in Brownstone story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Magdalena Haddock. In charge of styling was Maria Meza. Photo assistance by En Lin.
Jacket, Pants: vintage 70s
Shoes: Vance
Double coat: Burberry
Tower Shoes: New Rock
Trench coat: Blueflag + Kiminori Morishita
Pants: Burberry
Shoes: Santoni
Suit: double suit by stylist
Shoes: Santoni
Photographer: Magdalena Haddock – www.magdalenahaddock.com
Stylist: Maria Meza – www.mariameza.style
Model: Shane Intihar at Red Models
Assistant Photographer: En Lin
