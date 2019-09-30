in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, RED Models

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Shane Intihar by Magdalena Haddock

Magdalena Haddock captured Shane Intihar for Brownstone story

Shane Intihar

The handsome Shane Intihar at Red Models stars in Brownstone story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Magdalena Haddock. In charge of styling was Maria Meza. Photo assistance by En Lin.

Discover more of the story below:


Shane Intihar

Jacket, Pants: vintage 70s
Shoes: Vance

Double coat: Burberry
Tower Shoes: New Rock

Trench coat: Blueflag + Kiminori Morishita
Pants: Burberry
Shoes: Santoni

Suit: double suit by stylist
Shoes: Santoni

Jacket, Pants: vintage 70s
Shoes: Vance

Photographer: Magdalena Haddock – www.magdalenahaddock.com
Stylist: Maria Meza – www.mariameza.style
Model: Shane Intihar at Red Models
Assistant Photographer: En Lin

