MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Arran Sly by Aitor Santome

Top model Arran Sly at Unsigned Group stars in MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Aitor Santome. Grooming is work of beauty artist Oscar Alexander using Clinique & Joico.
Photographer: Aitor Santome – www.aitorsantome.com
Groomer: Oscar Alexander using Clinique & Joico
Model: Arran Sly at Unsigned Group – unsignedgrp.com
