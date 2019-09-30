Supermodel Miles McMillan Poses for GQ Russia October 2019 Issue

Supermodel Miles McMillan teamed up with fashion photographer Christopher Ferguson at See Management for the pages of GQ Russia‘s October 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Christopher Campbell at Defacto Inc, assisted by Trevor McMullan, with grooming from beauty artist Matthew Tuozzoli at See Management. Production is work of Sheri Chiu.
GQ Russia – www.gq.ru
Photographer: Christopher Ferguson at See Management – www.seemanagement.com
Stylist: Christopher Campbell at Defacto Inc
Groomer: Matthew Tuozzoli at See Management
Producer: Sheri Chiu
Model: Miles McMillan at IMG Models
Stylist Assistant. Trevor McMullan
