MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Simon Deng & Leonardo by Amy Hibbard

Simon Deng & Leonardo team up with photographer Amy Hibbard for our latest exclusive story

Fashion photographer Amy Hibbard captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring Simon Deng at IMG Models, and Leonardo at 520 Models. In charge of beauty were hair stylist John Hynes, and makeup artist Tri-Anh Nguyen at The Agency to Makeup Artists.

Styling is work of Fatima L Clinton, who for the story selected pieces from Ralph Lauren, Massimo Dutti, Adidas, H&M, Reebok, Max Mara, Gucci, Hermes, and Zara.

Discover more of the session below:


Coat Max Mara
Scarf Hermes
Pants H&M
Shoes Reebok ‘concepts’

Coat Max Mara
Scarf vintage
Pants Massimo Dutti
Shoes Gucci

Simon
Turtleneck Zara
Pants Massimo Dutti
Shoes Adidas
Leo
Turtleneck Zara
Blazer Gucci
Pants H&M
Shoes Reebok ‘concepts’

Turtleneck Zara
Blazer Gucci
Pants Massimo Dutti
Shoes Adidas

Turtleneck Zara
Blazer Gucci
Pants H&M
Shoes Reebok ‘concepts’

Shirt Ralph Lauren
Suit Massimo Dutti
Shoes Adidas

Coat Max Mara
Scarf Hermes
Pants H&M
Shoes Reebok ‘concepts’

Simon
Turtleneck Zara
Blazer Gucci
Pants Massimo Dutti
Shoes Adidas
Leo
Turtleneck Zara
Blazer Gucci
Pants H&M
Shoes Reebok ‘concepts’

Shirt Ralph Lauren
Suit Massimo Dutti
Shoes Adidas

Coat Max Mara
Scarf Hermes
Pants H&M
Shoes Reebok ‘concepts’

Simon
Shirt Ralph Lauren
Suit Massimo Dutti
Shoes Adidas
Leon
Shirt Ralph Lauren
Suit H&M
Shoes Reebok ‘ concepts’

Coat Max Mara
Scarf vintage
Pants Massimo Dutti
Shoes Gucci

Simon
Shirt Ralph Lauren
Suit Massimo Dutti
Shoes Adidas
Leon
Shirt Ralph Lauren
Suit H&M
Shoes Reebok ‘ concepts’

Simon
Turtleneck Zara
Blazer Gucci
Pants Massimo Dutti
Shoes Adidas
Leo
Turtleneck Zara
Blazer Gucci
Pants H&M
Shoes Reebok ‘concepts’

Shirt Ralph Lauren
Suit Massimo Dutti
Shoes Adidas

Photographer: Amy Hibbard – www.amyhibbard.com
Stylist: Fatima L Clinton
Makeup Artist: Tri-Anh Nguyen at The Agency to Makeup Artists
Hair Stylist: John Hynes
Model: Simon Deng at IMG Models, Leonardo at 520

