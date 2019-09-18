MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Simon Deng & Leonardo by Amy Hibbard

Fashion photographer Amy Hibbard captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring Simon Deng at IMG Models, and Leonardo at 520 Models. In charge of beauty were hair stylist John Hynes, and makeup artist Tri-Anh Nguyen at The Agency to Makeup Artists.

Styling is work of Fatima L Clinton, who for the story selected pieces from Ralph Lauren, Massimo Dutti, Adidas, H&M, Reebok, Max Mara, Gucci, Hermes, and Zara.

Discover more of the session below:





Coat Max Mara

Scarf Hermes

Pants H&M

Shoes Reebok ‘concepts’

Simon

Turtleneck Zara

Pants Massimo Dutti

Shoes Adidas

Leo

Turtleneck Zara

Blazer Gucci

Pants H&M

Shoes Reebok ‘concepts’

Turtleneck Zara

Blazer Gucci

Pants Massimo Dutti

Shoes Adidas

Turtleneck Zara

Blazer Gucci

Pants H&M

Shoes Reebok ‘concepts’

Shirt Ralph Lauren

Suit Massimo Dutti

Shoes Adidas

Simon

Turtleneck Zara

Blazer Gucci

Pants Massimo Dutti

Shoes Adidas

Leo

Turtleneck Zara

Blazer Gucci

Pants H&M

Shoes Reebok ‘concepts’

Shirt Ralph Lauren

Suit Massimo Dutti

Shoes Adidas

Simon

Shirt Ralph Lauren

Suit Massimo Dutti

Shoes Adidas

Leon

Shirt Ralph Lauren

Suit H&M

Shoes Reebok ‘ concepts’

Simon

Shirt Ralph Lauren

Suit Massimo Dutti

Shoes Adidas

Leon

Shirt Ralph Lauren

Suit H&M

Shoes Reebok ‘ concepts’

Simon

Turtleneck Zara

Blazer Gucci

Pants Massimo Dutti

Shoes Adidas

Leo

Turtleneck Zara

Blazer Gucci

Pants H&M

Shoes Reebok ‘concepts’

Shirt Ralph Lauren

Suit Massimo Dutti

Shoes Adidas

Photographer: Amy Hibbard – www.amyhibbard.com

Stylist: Fatima L Clinton

Makeup Artist: Tri-Anh Nguyen at The Agency to Makeup Artists

Hair Stylist: John Hynes

Model: Simon Deng at IMG Models, Leonardo at 520