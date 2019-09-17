in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, RED Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Will Schmacker by Magdalena Haddock

The handsome Will Schmacker stars in Character Development Study exclusive story

Will Schmacker

Fashion photographer Magdalena Haddock captured Character Development Study story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Will Schmacker at Red Models. In charge of styling was Jisu Lim, with art direction from Kristina Varaksina. Photo assistance by En Lin.

For the session Will is wearing selected pieces from Burberry, Converse, Randy Wong, Theory, Guoshuai Wang, Delfina Balda, Zara, COS, Liquid, Alessandro Gherardeschi, Cali Cali, and Coach.

Discover more of the story below:


Will Schmacker

Plaid jacket with applique: Guoshuai Wang
Wine shirt: Delfina Balda
Navy pants: Vintage
Boots: Zara

Will Schmacker

Camel coat with belt: Burberry
Floral shirt, Navy pants: Vintage
Shoes: Converse

Will Schmacker

Floral shirt: Vintage
Grey pants: Theory

Will Schmacker

Shirt: Alessandro Gherardeschi

Will Schmacker

Navy lightweight jacket: COS
Pants: Liquid

Will Schmacker

Striped dark grey jacket: Randy Wong
Floral shirt: Vintage
Grey pants: Theory

Will Schmacker

Shirt: Alessandro Gherardeschi
Pants: CALI CALI
Shoes: Coach

Photographer: Magdalena Haddock – www.magdalenahaddock.com
Art Direction: Kristina Varaksina
Stylist: Jisu Lim
Model: Will Schmacker at Red Models
Assistant Photographer: En Lin

