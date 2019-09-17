MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Will Schmacker by Magdalena Haddock

Fashion photographer Magdalena Haddock captured Character Development Study story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Will Schmacker at Red Models. In charge of styling was Jisu Lim, with art direction from Kristina Varaksina. Photo assistance by En Lin.
For the session Will is wearing selected pieces from Burberry, Converse, Randy Wong, Theory, Guoshuai Wang, Delfina Balda, Zara, COS, Liquid, Alessandro Gherardeschi, Cali Cali, and Coach.
Plaid jacket with applique: Guoshuai Wang
Wine shirt: Delfina Balda
Navy pants: Vintage
Boots: Zara
Camel coat with belt: Burberry
Floral shirt, Navy pants: Vintage
Shoes: Converse
Floral shirt: Vintage
Grey pants: Theory
Shirt: Alessandro Gherardeschi
Navy lightweight jacket: COS
Pants: Liquid
Striped dark grey jacket: Randy Wong
Floral shirt: Vintage
Grey pants: Theory
Shirt: Alessandro Gherardeschi
Pants: CALI CALI
Shoes: Coach
Photographer: Magdalena Haddock – www.magdalenahaddock.com
Art Direction: Kristina Varaksina
Stylist: Jisu Lim
Model: Will Schmacker at Red Models
Assistant Photographer: En Lin
