MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Suburbia by Emil Dietrich

Photographer Emil Dietrich captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Suburbia starring the handsome Steffen Poss at LE Management. In charge of styling was Marcella Verweyen, with scan and development from Safelight Berlin.

For the session Steffen is wearing selected pieces from Dior x ERL, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Burberry, Acne Studios, Closed, 032c, Maison Margiela, and Tiger of Sweden.

Photographer: Emil Dietrich – @emildietrich

Stylist: Marcella Verweyen

Model: Steffen Poss at LE Management

Scan & Development: Safelight Berlin