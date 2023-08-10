Tomorrow X Together are the New Brand Ambassadors of DIOR

Luxury house DIOR named members of k-pop group Tomorrow X Together, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai as the brand’s newest ambassadors. The South Korean group perfectly embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style, as well as its contemporary fashion with a timeless allure. Dior‘s artistic director Kim Jones created looks for the band’s performance at the last week’s Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. The pieces were inspired by the brand’s Pre-Fall 2023 Collection. Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, was the first Korean group to headline the music festival.

The South Korean quintet Tomorrow X Together (TXT) debuted in early 2019 as Big Hit Entertainment‘s second boy band after BTS. Their debut EP, titled “The Dream Chapter: Star,” made a significant impact upon its release by topping multiple Billboard charts. This accomplishment established TXT as the record holders for both fastest appearance and highest chart debut of any male K-pop group to date. Their first album, “The Dream Chapter: Magic,” was even more successful than their debut, increasing their popularity in Asia and the United States. The group’s momentum continued with the release of their Japanese crossover single, “Still Dreaming,” which topped the charts. Their sophomore album, “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” released in 2021 was a huge success. In 2022, the group reached new heights on the U.S. charts with their fourth EP, “Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” debuting at number four on the Billboard 200. In 2023, they released their latest EP, “The Name Chapter: Temptation“.