MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Steven Kelly by Alex Jackson

The handsome Steven Kelly at IMG Models stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Alex Jackson. Grooming is work of beauty artist Chanel George.
In charge of styling was Ronald Gravesande, who for the session selected pieces from Hugo Boss, Karl Lagerfeld, DSquared2, DKNY, Calvin Klein, and Gucci.
Jacket: Karl Lagerfeld
Shorts: DSquared2
Total Look: Hugo Boss
Sweatshirt: DKNY
Pants: Karl Lagerfeld
Shirt: Calvin Klein
Pants: Gucci
Suit: Hugo Boss
T-Shirt: DKNY
Photographer: Alex Jackson – alexjdiary.com
Stylist: Ronald Gravesande
Grooming: Chanel George
Model: Steven Kelly at IMG Models
