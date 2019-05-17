MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Steven Kelly by Alex Jackson

The handsome Steven Kelly at IMG Models stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Alex Jackson. Grooming is work of beauty artist Chanel George.

In charge of styling was Ronald Gravesande, who for the session selected pieces from Hugo Boss, Karl Lagerfeld, DSquared2, DKNY, Calvin Klein, and Gucci.

Discover more of the story below:





Jacket: Karl Lagerfeld

Shorts: DSquared2

Total Look: Hugo Boss

Sweatshirt: DKNY

Pants: Karl Lagerfeld

Shirt: Calvin Klein

Pants: Gucci

Suit: Hugo Boss

T-Shirt: DKNY

Total Look: Hugo Boss

Total Look: Hugo Boss

Jacket: Karl Lagerfeld

Shorts: DSquared2

Total Look: Hugo Boss

Photographer: Alex Jackson – alexjdiary.com

Stylist: Ronald Gravesande

Grooming: Chanel George

Model: Steven Kelly at IMG Models

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.