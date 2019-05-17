in Editorial, Exclusive, IMG Models, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Steven Kelly by Alex Jackson

Discover Our Latest Exclusive Story Featuring Steven Kelly

Steven Kelly

The handsome Steven Kelly at IMG Models stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Alex Jackson. Grooming is work of beauty artist Chanel George.

In charge of styling was Ronald Gravesande, who for the session selected pieces from Hugo Boss, Karl Lagerfeld, DSquared2, DKNY, Calvin Klein, and Gucci.

Discover more of the story below:


Steven Kelly

Jacket: Karl Lagerfeld
Shorts: DSquared2

Steven Kelly

Total Look: Hugo Boss

Steven Kelly

Sweatshirt: DKNY
Pants: Karl Lagerfeld

Steven Kelly

Shirt: Calvin Klein
Pants: Gucci

Steven Kelly

Suit: Hugo Boss
T-Shirt: DKNY

Steven Kelly

Total Look: Hugo Boss

Steven Kelly

Total Look: Hugo Boss

Steven Kelly

Jacket: Karl Lagerfeld
Shorts: DSquared2

Steven Kelly

Total Look: Hugo Boss

Photographer: Alex Jackson – alexjdiary.com
Stylist: Ronald Gravesande
Grooming: Chanel George
Model: Steven Kelly at IMG Models

