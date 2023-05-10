in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, NEXT Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Street Spirit by Karina Dobra

Photographer Karina Dobra and stylist Viktoriia Braylyak team up for our latest exclusive story

The handsome Fallou Cisse at Next Milano stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Street Spirit lensed by fashion photographer Karina Dobra. In charge of styling was Viktoriia Braylyak. Retoucning by Mark Saprykin.

For the story Fallou is wearing selected pieces from Kalafaker, Simon Cracker, Versace, Unix, 1997, Mil-Tec, Giorgio Armani, and Victoria Brayt.

T-shirt Kalafaker / Jewelry Vintage
Shirt, Pants Unix
Trousers Victoria Brayt – Made In The Darkness
Trousers Victoria Brayt – Made In The Darkness
Gilet 1997 / Trousers Mil-Tec
Shirt, Pants Unix

Shirt, Pants Unix
T-shirt Kalafaker / Bermudas Simon Cracker / Shoes Versace / Jewelry Vintage
Trousers Victoria Brayt – Made In The Darkness
Gilet 1997 / Hat Giorgio Armani
T-shirt Kalafaker / Bermudas Simon Cracker / Shoes Versace / Jewelry Vintage

Photographer: Karina Dobra – @karinadobraphoto
Stylist: Viktoriia Braylyak
Model: Fallou Cisse at Next Milan
Retoucher: Mark Saprykin

