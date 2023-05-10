MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Street Spirit by Karina Dobra

The handsome Fallou Cisse at Next Milano stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Street Spirit lensed by fashion photographer Karina Dobra. In charge of styling was Viktoriia Braylyak. Retoucning by Mark Saprykin.
For the story Fallou is wearing selected pieces from Kalafaker, Simon Cracker, Versace, Unix, 1997, Mil-Tec, Giorgio Armani, and Victoria Brayt.
Photographer: Karina Dobra – @karinadobraphoto
Stylist: Viktoriia Braylyak
Model: Fallou Cisse at Next Milan
Retoucher: Mark Saprykin